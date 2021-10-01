In Madhya Pradesh, Snake Catcher Dies After Reptile Bites Him

A 43-year-old snake catcher died after he was bitten by a deadly reptile that he had caught. The victim, Santram, belonged to a small-town Newton Chikhil Kalan of Parasia municipality in Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place on Wednesday, September 29. A video of the same has been going viral on the internet.

In the video, the man is holding on to a snake that he caught near a pile of bricks. The snake catcher is trying to control it and lock it in a container. According to the onlookers, he was bitten by the snake when he tried to put it in a plastic container. And, even after getting bitten by it, Santram didn’t leave it and somehow managed to put it in the plastic box.

Later, his condition deteriorated and he became unconscious. The onlookers rushed Santram to the hospital, but unfortunately, he could not be saved and died during the treatment.

Santram is survived by his son Bajari, who is also working as a snake catcher for the last two years. Bajrai is a well-known name in the area. Whenever there was a call to catch a snake, he had to be there. A year ago, Bajrai, too, was bitten by a snake during a rescue operation. However, he was cured after receiving the treatment at the right time.

