In Madhya Pradesh, Youth Abducted by Friends Rescued, 3 Arrested

Madhya Pradesh Police rescued a youth from his kidnappers within 12 hours of his abduction from the Dodon forest area and arrested three people in the early hours of Thursday. The abductors of the youth were his friends, said police.

According to Madhya Pradesh Police, a youth identified as Shivam Kaul, a resident of Rewa, was abducted on Wednesday evening.

“Kaul’s abductor called his mother and demanded Rs 8 lakh for his safe release. The kidnappers had asked her to come to Dodon forest with the money,” said Rewa superintendent of police (SP) Navneet Bhasin.

The officer further said that Kaul’s mother, upon learning son’s abduction, informed her husband of kidnapping and ransom. “Kaul’s father lodged a complaint with the Jawa police station and provided the phone number from which ransom call was demanded,” said a senior police officer.

A police officer stationed at the Jawa police station said, “We alerted our seniors about the abduction. Several teams were formed by the SP to rescue Kaul safely and to arrest the abductors.”

The officer further added that Kaul and the abductor’s phone numbers were provided to the cyber cell and technical team. “The technical team confirmed to the search parties that both the phone numbers were present in Dodon Forest,” added the officer.

The officer further said that the search parties raided the spot provided by the technical team. “Kaul was recovered and three were arrested. One of the arrested is a minor,” added the officer.

The arrested told the police that they wanted to make some quick money so they abducted Kaul.

The SP told the media that Shivam Kaul runs a fertilizer seed shop in Garhwa village of the district. “Around 4 pm on Wednesday, Shivam’s friend Hrithik Singh and a minor boy came to him. Kaul was taken to the Dodaun forest by his friend. On reaching Dodau Forest, Kaul was held captive by his friend and accomplices."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here