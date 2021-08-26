In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, Police Identity 130 Spots of Frequent Crimes

Bhopal Police have identified 130 “black spots" in the city where the criminals and anti-social elements meet and scheme. By identifying these places, the police have started a new campaign of tracking and cracking down on criminals. The “black spots" have been identified the same way as the police figure spots where road accidents usually occur.

Additional SP of Bhopal Ankit Jaiswal said that these spots have been selected to prevent theft and snatching-related incidents. He said that patrolling has been increased in these places since criminals often gather here. According to him, many accused have confessed that they do a complete recce of the places they rob before committing the act. After completing the recce, they gather in these deserted ‘black spots’ to plan the entire act before finally executing it.

The police prepared a plan based on the evidence and results of the studies organised by them. To formulate this plan, information was sought from all the police stations about the places where the crimes took place most frequently. The police have now intensified their patrolling and supervision of such places.

Owing to this newfound tightening of security on these points, the results have been largely positive. The maximum number of theft spots were made in Kohefiza, Hanumanganj, Govindpura, MP Nagar, Nishatpura, Piplani, Bairagarh, Kolar, and TT Nagar police station areas in and around Bhopal.

