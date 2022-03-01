In Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, One-Year-Old Girl Bitten By Stray Dogs; Condition Critical

A one-year-old girl was severely injured after it came under attack from a pack of stray dogs in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Monday afternoon. The girl has been admitted to the government district hospital for treatment. This is the second incident in a month when a child was bitten by stray dogs in Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred in Devra Khedi village in the Badnagar area of Ujjain district.

The girl’s parents were working in a field in Devra Khedi village on Badnagar road. They had put the girl to sleep in the shade of a nearby tree. A pack of stray dogs attacked and bit her when she was sleeping. Parents took their child out of the dog’s jaw after great difficulty and took the girl to a nearby hospital for treatment. But due to a serious condition, she was referred to the Ujjain district hospital. Apart from her head, the child has also got three stitches on her cheek. She is still receiving treatment at the hospital.

The girl’s parents – Rakesh and Angoori — are residents of Bolasa village of Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district. They work as daily wage labourers in Ujjain’s Devra Khedi village.

In January, a four-year-old girl was attacked, chased, and bitten by stray dogs in Bhopal. The entire incident was captured on CCTV and the footage of the horrific incident was shared extensively on social media. The incident happened in Bhopal’s Anjali Vihar colony when the girl was playing near her house. The girl suffered deep wounds on her head, ears, and hands.

After the Bhopal incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan himself expressed his sadness over the incident and instructed the administration for action.

