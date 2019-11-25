New Delhi: A special CBI court on Monday ordered seven years of imprisonment to 30 people accused in the infamous Vyapam recruitment and admission scam of Madhya Pradesh, while one persons has been sent to jail for 10 years.

Pronouncing the quantum of punishment for the accused, the court handed seven-year jail term to 30 of them while Pradip Tyagi, a native of Gwalior, who is also accused of rigging other exams, was punished with ten-year jail term.

Most of the guilty hail from Bhind, Morena, Datia, Gwalior, Bhopal and some areas in Uttar Pradesh. They have been sent to Central Jail directly from the court.

On Thursday, the special court had found the 31 guilty on a host of counts, including cheating by impersonation, cheating and forgery related to 2013 police constable exam conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), better known by its Hindi acronym Vyapam (Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal).

CBI special judge SB Sahu convicted 31 accused, including 12 imposters and seven middlemen, on different counts, CBI special prosecutor Satish Dinkar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The prosecution produced 91 witnesses and evidences to nail the culprits for cheating by impersonation, cheating, dishonesty, forgery, forgery for cheating and forging document under IPC sections 419, 420, 467, 468 and 471, Dinkar said.

Held in year 2013, the police constable recruitment test was carried out by MP Professional Examination Board. It was alleged that imposters and middlemen were hand in glove and swindled huge amounts of money from the candidates.

