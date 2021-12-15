In Maharashtra, House Help Kills Landlady He had Known for 40 Years, Later Attempts Suicide

In a shocking incident reported from Maharashtra’s Jalna, a man killed his landlady after a trivial dispute regarding a mobile number. The lady who died in the dispute was a yoga teacher and the accused had been working at her house for the last 40 years. The dispute started when a woman who went there to learn yoga was asked to provide her mobile number. The dispute escalated to such an extent that it led to the murder of the landlady. The accused later also tried to kill himself by consuming poison.

The dispute involved a couple named Alok and Sangeeta Lohati. The couple had a servant named Bheemrao Ghande, who had been working for them for 40 years. Sangeeta conducted yoga classes at her home and several women visited the house to learn it. On the fateful day, Bheemrao was asking for the mobile number from one such woman. Sangeeta complained about this to her husband who scolded Bheemrao for his ‘misbehaviour’.

But Bheemrao did not take the scolding kindly and broke the window glass of the house. A piece of broken glass hit Alok, which led to a scuffle and Alok thrashed Bheemrao.

This issue did not stop here. Both of them reached the local police station with their bloodied faces to report the issue to the police. At that time only a woman constable was present in the police station and when she saw them she suggested they get first aid from the hospital.

Both of them left the police station but Bheemrao did not go to the hospital for treatment. Instead, he returned home. Once there, he closed all the doors and attacked Sangeeta with a sharp weapon and killed her. He then consumed poison in an attempt to kill himself.

When Bheemrao neither reached the police station nor went to the hospital, Alok got suspicious and returned home, only to find all doors locked from the inside and Bheemrao’s bike parked outside.

He got inside by breaking the glass door where he found the dead body of Sangeeta. Bheemrao was lying unconscious nearby.

The Jalna police have registered a case against Bheemrao and started the investigation. Bheemrao has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

The members of the family told cops that Bheemrao was short-tempered and would often get angry at trivial matters.

