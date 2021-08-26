In Maharashtra, Mother, Autistic Daughter Die by Suicide

A woman, along with her autistic daughter, allegedly died by suicide in the Kodoli town of Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district on Wednesday, police said. The daughter-mother deceased duo has been identified as Ruda (7) and Reshma Amol Pargaonkar (42). Their bodies were found in the river by the disaster management team. The Kurla police station officials have sent the bodies for post-mortem.

According to police, on Tuesday night, both mother and daughter had gone to the banks of the Warna river.

“A man, who was passing by the river, spotted them. He then asked them to return to their home. They came back home on Tuesday night only to go back to the river early morning on Wednesday. They ended their lives by jumping into the river from the Kodoli-Chikurde bridge,” stated police.

As soon as the disaster management team received the information about this incident, the team searched for them in the river. Reshma’s body was found around 10 am on Wednesday, while Ruda’s body was also found in the river at around 4 pm. Waters drifted away the woman’s body and it was fished out from the river at Walva tehsil of Sangli district.

According to neighbours of the deceased, Reshma’s husband died in an accident three years ago and she was living with her mother in Kodoli. In 2019, her mother also passed away.

“In 2020, Reshma had adopted Ruda. Later, Reshma came to know that Ruda was suffering from - Autism spectrum disorder, a medical condition that impacts brain development. We feel she may have committed suicide for the same reason,” a neighbour of Reshma said.

Police are investigating the exact cause of the suicide and said that further action will be taken after the post-mortem report.

