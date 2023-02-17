CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

In Maiden Visit to TN as President, Murmu To Join Mahashivratri Celebrations in Coimbatore

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 12:00 IST

Coimbatore, India

Special security arrangements have been made for the President’s smooth participation in the mega celebrations at Isha, the foundation said in a press statement.

According to a press release, the nightlong festival will begin at 6pm and continue till 6am the following morning, in the presence of Sadhguru

In her maiden visit to Tamil Nadu as President of India, Droupadi Murmu is set to participate in Mahashivratri celebrations on February 18 at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

Special security arrangements have been made for the President’s smooth participation in the mega celebrations at Isha, the foundation said in a press statement.

According to the press release, the nightlong festival will begin at 6pm and continue till 6am the following morning, in the presence of Sadhguru. Isha Mahashivratri will be live-streamed online in 16 languages and telecast on all major television networks in India in English, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, and various other regional languages, it added.

Renowned artists from different parts of the country like Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan, award-winning Sitar maestro Niladri Kumar, Tollywood singer Ram Miriyala, Tamil playback singer Velmurugan, Mangli, Kutle Khan and Bengali folk singer Ananya Chakraborty are expected to perform.

