1-min read

In Major Goof-Up, Delhi Police Release Wrong Photo of ABVP Suspect in JNU Attack Case

As journalists pointed out the goof-up and questioned the quality of investigation in the politically volatile case, the police later issued Patel’s correct screenshots to media outlets.

News18.com

Updated:January 10, 2020, 8:10 PM IST
In Major Goof-Up, Delhi Police Release Wrong Photo of ABVP Suspect in JNU Attack Case
The Delhi Police wrongly identified ABVP’s Shiv Poojan Mandal (left) as Vikas Patel (right).

New Delhi: In a major blunder, the Delhi Police on Friday wrongly identified the photo of ABVP’s Shiv Poojan Mandal as that of Vikas Patel, a member of the RSS-linked student body’s JNU executive committee, one of the nine people named for Sunday’s violence on campus.

As journalists pointed out the goof-up and questioned the quality of investigation in the politically volatile case, the police later issued Patel’s correct screenshots to media outlets.

Both screenshots have been taken from the same visual in which Mandal and Patel can be seen with lathis in their hands. The photograph was reportedly clicked in JNU campus on Sunday afternoon, hours before a mob of masked men and women barged into hostel rooms and assaulted students.

JNU ABVP

In this picture from Januaray 5, ABVP’s Shiv Poojan Mandal (L) and Vikas Patel (R) can be seen at JNU campus with sticks in their hands.

Releasing pictures of nine suspects, the police have claimed that JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who suffered lathi blows to the head herself, led the mob that targeted the Periyar Hostel.

Of the nine, seven -- Chunchun Kumar, Aishe Ghosh, Pankaj, Bhaskar Vijay, Suchaita Talukdar, Priya Ranjan and Samant -- belong to Left-leaning student organisations, while two – Vikas Patel and Yogender Bharadwaj -- are affiliated to Right-wing students' body, the police said.

Addressing a press conference, DCP (Crime Branch) Joy Tirkey, who is probing the case, said a majority of the students wanted to register for the winter semester from January 1 to 5, but Left-leaning students' bodies were not allowing them to do so.

About the attack on January 5, the DCP said that specific rooms in the university's Periyar hostel were targeted.

Refuting the charge, Ghosh accused the police of conducting biased investigation. Contenting that photographs are not enough to prove her alleged complicity, the JNUSU president said she too has evidence to back her claim that she was the victim and not the attacker.

