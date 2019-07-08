In Major Reshuffle, 20 IAS, 44 State Officers Shifted in Haryana, RS Vundru Made Principal Secy

Chandigarh: In a major reshuffle, the Haryana government on Monday issued transfer and posting orders of 20 IAS and 44 HCS officers with immediate effect.

Additional Chief Secretary Alok Nigam has been given additional charge of Forests Department, an official spokesman said on Monday evening. Raja Sekhar Vundru has been posted as Principal Secretary, Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Department, the spokesman said.

Deepti Umashankar has been posted as Principal Secretary, Women and Child Development department. She will also be Principal Secretary, Monitoring and Coordination Department and Commissioner, Ambala Division, Ambala. Sanjay Joon, Deputy Commissioner, Jhajjar has been given additional charge of Director General and Secretary, Electronics and Information Technology, against a vacant post, the spokesman said.

According to the orders, Balkar Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Panchkula and Chief Administrator, Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Panchkula, has been posted as Director and Special Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department. Saket Kumar, Special Secretary, Health department, has been given additional charge of Managing Director, Haryana Medical Services Corporation.

Hardeep Singh has been posted as Director and Special Secretary, Rural Development Department while Pradeep Godara has been posted as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Rohtak. Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, Deputy Commissioner, Charkhi Dadri has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Panchkula. He will also be Chief Administrator, Shri Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Panchkula.

Ajay Malik, Chief Protocol Officer, Gurugram has been posted as Additional Chief Executive Officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, Gurugram. Mukul Kumar has been posted as Additional Secretary, Secretariat Establishment. He will also be Deputy Commissioner, Yamunanagar.

Naresh Kumar has been posted as Director and Additional Secretary, Environment and Climate Change Department. Mahavir Kaushik, Additional Excise and Taxation Commissioner (Headquarters) has been posted as Additional Director, Urban Estate, Panchkula.

Amna Tasneem, Deputy Commissioner, Yamunanagar has been posted as Managing Director, Haryana Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation. She will also be Managing Director, Haryana Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections Kalyan Nigam, against a vacant post.

Shaleen, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Rohtak, has been posted as Chief Administrator, Housing Board, Haryana. Dharamvir Singh has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Charkhi Dadri.

Sushil Sarwan has been posted as Director and Additional Secretary, Development and Panchayats department while Vikram as Additional Deputy Commissioner Charkhi Dadri. He will also be Secretary, RTA, Charkhi Dadri, against a vacant post.

Prashant Panwar has been posted as Additional Managing Director, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation and Rahul Hooda as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Ambala.

The Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officers who have been transferred include Vivek Padam Singh, Kamlesh Kumar Bhadoo, Munish Nagpal and Jag Niwas. ​