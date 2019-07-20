In Major Reshuffle, Anandiben Patel Replaces Ram Naik as UP Governor, 5 Others Transferred
In a statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Jagdeep Dhankhar has been appointed as the Governor of West Bengal. Ramesh Bais has been appointed as the Governor of Tripura.
Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. (Twitter)
New Delhi: In a major rejig, MP Governor and former Chief Minister of Gujarat Anandiben Patel has been transferred and appointed as the new Governor of UP after the Centre Saturday appointed six new Governors in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Nagaland and Tripura.
The announcement was made in a statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Senior Supreme Court advocate Jagdeep Dhankhar was appointed as the new Governor of West Bengal, replacing Keshari Nath Tripathi. BJP member Ramesh Bais has been appointed as the Governor of Tripura, replacing Kaptan Singh Solanki.
Lal Ji Tandon, who is at present the Governor of Bihar, has been transferred and appointed as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, the statement said.
Tandon replaces Anandiben who has now got the charge of Uttar Pradesh, while Phagu Chauhan has been appointed as the Governor of Bihar and RN Ravi has been appointed as the Governor of Nagaland.
“The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices,” the comminque added.
Also Watch
-
How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Caught On Camera: Woman Throws Newborn Baby Girl In Drain, Dogs Rescue Her
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi Stopped On Way To Meet Families Of Firing Victims In UP's Sonbhadra
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Assam Floods: Massive Blow To Wildlife In Kaziranga As Flood Ravages The National Park
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Perry Continues to Fly the Flag for Women’s Cricket with Ashes Heroics
- Payal Rohatgi Files Complaint Against Ajaz Khan Over Derogatory Video
- Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
- WWE Star Triple H Has a Special Gift for the Cricket World Cup Winning Team England
- PUBG Mobile: Here are Top Five Features Added With Season 8