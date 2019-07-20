In Major Reshuffle, Anandiben Patel Replaces Ram Naik as UP Governor, 5 Others Transferred

New Delhi: In a major rejig, MP Governor and former Chief Minister of Gujarat Anandiben Patel has been transferred and appointed as the new Governor of UP after the Centre Saturday appointed six new Governors in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Nagaland and Tripura.

The announcement was made in a statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Senior Supreme Court advocate Jagdeep Dhankhar was appointed as the new Governor of West Bengal, replacing Keshari Nath Tripathi. BJP member Ramesh Bais has been appointed as the Governor of Tripura, replacing Kaptan Singh Solanki.

Lal Ji Tandon, who is at present the Governor of Bihar, has been transferred and appointed as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, the statement said.

Tandon replaces Anandiben who has now got the charge of Uttar Pradesh, while Phagu Chauhan has been appointed as the Governor of Bihar and RN Ravi has been appointed as the Governor of Nagaland.

“The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices,” the comminque added.