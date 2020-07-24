INDIA

In Major Reshuffle, CBI Transfers 3 Joint Directors Including the One Overseeing Saradha Chit Fund Scam

File photo of CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)

It said if any of the officers specially directed by their names to supervise, investigate or inquire into any case or matter by any Constitutional court has been transferred, he may bring it to the notice of senior officers.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 24, 2020, 9:47 PM IST
In a major reshuffle, three joint directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), including the one overseeing Saradha and other chit fund cases, have been transferred, an official order said. It said if any of the officers specially directed by their names to supervise, investigate or inquire into any case or matter by any Constitutional court has been transferred, he may bring it to the notice of senior officers.

Joint Director Pankaj Kumar Srivastava who was heading Economic Offences-3 and Kolkata Zone and overseeing probes in Saradha and other chit fund scams has been posted as Joint Director, Training. He will, however, continue to hold additional charge of EO-3 and Kolkata Zone till further orders, the order said.

Srivastava as JD (Training) will relieve Sharad Agarwal, who has also been transferred to head Special Task (ST) Zone. Agarwal will continue to hold additional charge of Patna Zone, it said. Joint Director N M Singh, who was heading ST Zone, has been moved to Special Crimes Zone. He will hold "substantive" charge of Special Crimes Zone along with additional charge of North East Zone, the order stated.

