English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
In Mamata vs CBI, Sitaram Yechury Backs Neither, Calls Late-Night Showdown ‘Drama’
Mr Yechury - whose party was removed from power in the state by Ms Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in 2011 - said his party will continue to fight the "regimes".
File photo of CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday remarked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's protest against the centre as a drama orchestrated by the BJP and her party.
"Corruption cases against TMC govt in chit fund scam have been public for years but Modi govt chose to stay quiet as the top mastermind of the scam joined BJP. It does a drama to act now, after 5 years, and TMC leadership responds by staging a drama to protect its corrupt," Mr Yechury tweeted.
A team of agency officers arrived at Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's residence at Loudon Street in central Kolkata on Sunday afternoon, but they were stopped by sentries and officials. The team had gone to question Kumar in connection with chit fund scam cases.
The city police reached at the spot later and briefly detained them at a nearby police station.
Mr Yechury - whose party was removed from power in the state by Ms Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in 2011 - said his party will continue to fight the "regimes".
"This drama in Kolkata by BJP and TMC is not a fight for any principle but only to save their corrupt and hide their corruption. CPI(M) has fought both these undemocratic, corrupt, communal and dictatorial regimes in the Centre and the state and will continue to do so," he added.
Mamata Banerjee has called for a ‘dhikkar’ rally in the state against a ‘constitutional coup’ in the name of a probe by various central agencies. She currently sits in dharna in central Kolkata against the Centre.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"Corruption cases against TMC govt in chit fund scam have been public for years but Modi govt chose to stay quiet as the top mastermind of the scam joined BJP. It does a drama to act now, after 5 years, and TMC leadership responds by staging a drama to protect its corrupt," Mr Yechury tweeted.
A team of agency officers arrived at Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's residence at Loudon Street in central Kolkata on Sunday afternoon, but they were stopped by sentries and officials. The team had gone to question Kumar in connection with chit fund scam cases.
The city police reached at the spot later and briefly detained them at a nearby police station.
Mr Yechury - whose party was removed from power in the state by Ms Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in 2011 - said his party will continue to fight the "regimes".
"This drama in Kolkata by BJP and TMC is not a fight for any principle but only to save their corrupt and hide their corruption. CPI(M) has fought both these undemocratic, corrupt, communal and dictatorial regimes in the Centre and the state and will continue to do so," he added.
Mamata Banerjee has called for a ‘dhikkar’ rally in the state against a ‘constitutional coup’ in the name of a probe by various central agencies. She currently sits in dharna in central Kolkata against the Centre.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Tibetan Monk-Turned Transgender Model from Bhikku is Now a Queer Social Media Icon
- Good Time to Buy a Samsung Galaxy S9+, as Prices Have Been Slashed By Rs 7,000
- 'Be Grateful to Love', Says Farhan Akhtar As He Posts This Photo With Shibani Dandekar
- Ranveer Singh Turns 'Gully Boy' at Lakme Fashion Week With His Live Rap Performance
- Emotional Sonali Bendre Returns to the Set Amid Cancer Battle, Shares a Heartfelt Message
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results