In Mamata vs CBI, Sitaram Yechury Backs Neither, Calls Late-Night Showdown ‘Drama’

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday remarked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's protest against the centre as a drama orchestrated by the BJP and her party."Corruption cases against TMC govt in chit fund scam have been public for years but Modi govt chose to stay quiet as the top mastermind of the scam joined BJP. It does a drama to act now, after 5 years, and TMC leadership responds by staging a drama to protect its corrupt," Mr Yechury tweeted.A team of agency officers arrived at Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's residence at Loudon Street in central Kolkata on Sunday afternoon, but they were stopped by sentries and officials. The team had gone to question Kumar in connection with chit fund scam cases.The city police reached at the spot later and briefly detained them at a nearby police station.Mr Yechury - whose party was removed from power in the state by Ms Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in 2011 - said his party will continue to fight the "regimes"."This drama in Kolkata by BJP and TMC is not a fight for any principle but only to save their corrupt and hide their corruption. CPI(M) has fought both these undemocratic, corrupt, communal and dictatorial regimes in the Centre and the state and will continue to do so," he added.Mamata Banerjee has called for a 'dhikkar' rally in the state against a 'constitutional coup' in the name of a probe by various central agencies. She currently sits in dharna in central Kolkata against the Centre.