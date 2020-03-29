Take the pledge to vote

In Mann ki Baat, PM Modi Apologises for Hardships Due to Lockdown But Says Tough Decisions Need of Hour

Modi also praised the front-line workers in the fight against the virus as well as countless workers in the essential services who are ensuring the country doesn't come to a complete standstill.

March 29, 2020
In Mann ki Baat, PM Modi Apologises for Hardships Due to Lockdown But Says Tough Decisions Need of Hour
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sought the nation's forgiveness for imposing a monumental lockdown on the country, but said "we have to win ... and we will definitely win the battle" against the unprecedented menace of coronavirus that has claimed 25 lives in India so far.

In his monthly Mann ki Baat radio address to the nation, Modi also praised the front-line workers in the fight against the virus as well as countless workers in the essential services who are ensuring the country doesn't come to a complete standstill in the 21-day lockdown announced on March 24.

"I seek forgiveness... I am sure you will forgive me that you had to undergo so much trouble. Some people will say what kind of prime minister is this but these are special circumstances. You had to undergo problems I understand but there is no other way out to fight the coronavirus," he said. "But this is a battle for life and death."

"Coronavirus is bent on killing people therefore entire humanity must unite and resolve to eliminate it," he said in the address that lasted more than 30 minutes and featured two former coronavirus patients and a doctor.

Modi reminded people that "we have to maintain social distance, not emotional and human distance" as he urged people to utilise the time spent at home in re-engaging themselves in old hobbies and reconnecting with old friends.

The novel coronavirus has killed 25 people in India with the infections set to touch the 1,000-mark. Globally, over 30,000 people have lost their lives to the disease while more than 6 lakh are affected.

