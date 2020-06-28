In Mann ki Baat, PM Modi's Indirect Dig at China With Some Help from a Sanskrit Shloka

Amid strained ties with China over clashes in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday steered clear of naming the neighbour as an aggressor but took a dig at Beijing with some help from a Sanskrit shloka.

Addressing the nation in his Mann ki Baat radio programme, PM Modi said India knew how to maintain friendships but also look the enemy in the eye and retaliate if the need arises. Paying tribute to the 20 Indian soldiers who laid down their life in the violent clashes with Chinese troops, Modi said India had given a “befitting reply” to those trying to eye its territory.

PM Modi then recited a Sanskrit shloka, (विद्या विवादाय धनं मदाय, शक्ति: परेषां परिपीडनाय ।



खलस्य साधो: विपरीतम् एतत्, ज्ञानाय दानाय च रक्षणाय), which translated to for crooked persons (dusht), knowledge is meant for arguments, wealth is meant for ego and power is meant to trouble others. “Opposite is true in case of noble persons for whom knowledge is meant for wisdom, wealth for helping others and power for protection,” he added.

The prime minister added, “India has always used her power for protecting herself. India is determined to protect its integrity and sovereignty. India aims to be self-reliant. India is has always been known for being a good friend and knows how to fulfil friendship. India will continue to move ahead with these principles.”

PM also came down heavily on Chinese toys in the Indian market. He spoke on Indian traditional indoor games and asked start-ups to rise to the occasion and work on them.