In Massive Crackdown on ISIS Activities, NIA Conducts Searches Across Six States

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches at 13 locactions of suspects across six states in the case linked to activities of ISIS.

The anti-terror agency informed in a press note that the raids were underway in six states including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

NIA said searches were conducted in Bhopal and Raisen districts in Madhya Pradesh; Gujarat’s Bharuch, Surat, Navsari and Ahmedabad districts in Gujarat, Arariya district in Bihar, Bhatkal and Tumkur City districts in Karnataka, Kolhapur and Nanded districts in Maharashtra and Deoband districts in Uttar Pradesh.

The case was registered suo-moto by NIA on June 25, 2022, under sections 153A, and 153B of IPC and sections 18, 18B, 38, 39 & 40 of UA (P) Act.

The searches conducted on Monday have led to the seizure of incriminating documents/material, NIA said, adding that further investigations in the case are in progress.

