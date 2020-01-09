In Meeting of State Cabinet, Punjab Govt Gives Nod to Fast-track Courts For Trial of Rape Cases

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has decided to set up seven fast-track courts for speedy trial in rape cases. Three special courts for the adjudication of sexual offences against children and 10 family courts will also be set up in the state.

These decisions were taken during a meeting of the state cabinet here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. The cabinet approved the setting up of seven fast-track courts to deal with rape cases, with the creation of 70 posts to manage them, an official release said here.

Four of these courts will be set up in Ludhiana and one each in Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ferozepur. Seven posts of additional and district sessions Judge, along with 63 supporting staff, have been approved by the cabinet, the release said.

The courts, to be set up at an approximate annual expenditure of Rs 3.57 crore, will be implementing provisions of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2018. They will bring down the pendency of such cases, thereby facilitating adherence to the two-month timeline for the conclusion of a trial, the release said.

In another decision, the cabinet approved the creation of 45 posts for setting up three special courts for offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at an approximate expenditure of Rs 2.57 crore per year.

In addition to the amendment in Section 173 of the CrPc in 2018, requiring the completion of the trial in rape cases within two months, the Supreme Court had desired that state governments should set up exclusive courts for rape cases against children, where the pendency of such case is more than 100.

At present, the pendency of rape cases against children in Ludhiana is 206 and 125 in Jalandhar. Accordingly, the cabinet approved the establishment of two special courts in Ludhiana and one in Jalandhar to exclusively try rape cases against children.

It also approved three posts of additional district judge and an equal number of posts of deputy district attorney, along with 39 supporting staff, for these courts. The cabinet also okayed the setting up of family courts in 10 districts of the state at an approximate annual expenditure of Rs 5.55 crore.

It has approved the creation of 90 posts for these courts, to be headed by a district judge/additional and district sessions judge, along with eight supporting staff members. At present, Punjab has family courts in 12 districts.

The new ones will be set up in the remaining 10 districts of Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Kapurthal, Mansa, Roop Nagar, Sangrur, Sri Muktsar Sahib, SAS Nagar and Tarn Taran.

Family courts deal with matrimonial issues, including the decree of nullity of marriage, restitution of conjugal rights, dissolution of marriage, property of the parties to the marriage, legitimacy of children and proceedings of maintenance.

