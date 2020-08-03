In Meeting With Amit Shah on Saturday, IT Minister RS Prasad Self Isolates

IT and Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has gone into self isolation, as he had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday evening, a source said.

Prasad does not have any symptoms and the self-isolation is purely based on existing protocol, the source further said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and is getting admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram following the advice of doctors.

Shah, who is diabetic, was admitted to Gurugram's Medanta-The Medicity around 4:30 on Sunday evening. Ten minutes later, he put out a tweet in Hindi confirming that he was coronavirus positive. The 55-year-old leader said that he was swabbed for the novel virus after he presented initial symptoms.

Staff members associated with Shah had told News18 that when he woke up this morning, "he felt low" and so decided to get his Covid test done. "He did not have any severe symptoms. There was no fever, he was not coughing. But he felt low. Since he had attended a public event yesterday he decided to get tested for the virus," a staff member had said.

Union minister Babul Supriyo has already gone into isolation as he said that he had met Shah on Saturday.

Home minister was the chief guest at an international webinar at Lokmanya Tilak on Saturday. The event was beamed live on the internet for an international audience but Shah was present in person.

Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Harsimrat Kaur, Vijay Rupani and Jitendra Singh were among the first few leaders from the NDA who tweeted praying for Shah's recovery.