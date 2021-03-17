In Meeting With CMs, These States Earned PM Modi's Ire Over Covid-19 Situation. All You Need to Know

To immediately control the burgeoning number of Covid-19 infections, India needs to take quick and decisive steps, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday while addressing the chief ministers in a virtual meeting. Authorities discussed the prevailing situation of covid-19 as the second wave shows no signs of ebbing.

PM Modi’s last interaction with the CMs was in January before the vaccine roll-out. In today’s interaction, Chief Ministers of West Bengal and Chattisgarh were not present.

Here are the highlights of the meeting:

– The confidence we have achieved from battling covid-19 in the past year should not turn into over-confidence. We

have to solve the problem without creating a panic in the public, PM Modi said.

– “We need to continue the strategy of ‘test, track and treat’. We need to track the maximum number of contacts and

keep the RT-PCR test rate above 70 per cent,” PM Modi stated. While noting that states likes Chhattisgarh,

Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Odisha have been mostly dependent on antigen tests, he added.

– The Health Ministry proposed to open up vaccination for all above age of 45 on states’ request during the

meeting, sources told CNN- News18.

– Most of Covid affected countries have faced waves of Covid-19, now cases in India are increasing as well.

“Testing in the tier-2, tier-3 cities should be increased. Special attention should be paid to the ‘referral

system’ and ‘ambulance network’, PM Modi said.

– “Vaccine wastage should be looked after. Over 10 per cent of vaccine wastage has been reported in Telangana,

Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Reasons behind vaccine wastage should be reviewed,” PM urged.

– “In order to track wastage, every evening it should be monitored and we need to contact proactive people to avoid

wastage of Covid-19 vaccine,” PM said.

– “We should make micro-containment zones wherever necessary, no leniency should be entertainment,” he said.