In Memory of Its Boss Siddhartha, All Cafe Coffee Day Outlets to be Shut Today
The decision came just hours after Siddhartha's body was fished out of the Netravathi river on the west coast earlier in the day.
Coffee tycoon V.G. Siddhartha, owner of the Cafe Coffee Day chain, poses for a photograph at one of his coffeeshops in Ahmedabad. (Image: AFP)
Bengaluru: All outlets of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) have decided to remain shut on Wednesday across the country in memory of its founder-chairman V.G. Siddhartha, who died in Karnataka under mysterious condition, a company source said.
The decision came just hours after Siddhartha's body was fished out of the Netravathi river on the west coast earlier in the day. Apart from CCD outlets, its offices, including the Coffee Global Enterprises and the Amalgamated Bean Coffee (ABC) will also remain shut across the country.
"All our 1,750 retail outlets in about 240 cities will remain shut for the day as a mark of respect to our founder-chairman Siddhartha who is no more," the source told IANS here.
"A holiday has also been declared for the workers and employees of all coffee estates in the three coffee districts of Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodugu in the southern state due to the sudden death of coffee king Siddhartha," added the source.
The body of the 60-year-old coffee baron was found floating in the backwaters of the river by two fishermen around 6.30 a.m., during the massive search operation that was launched on Monday night by the state government after his driver filed a complaint that Siddhartha went missing from the road bridge over the river.
Siddhartha was the son-in-law of senior BJP leader S.M. Krishna, who was the external affairs minister during the UPA-2 government (2009-12) and former chief minister of the state from October 1999 to May 2004.
Siddhartha leaves behind his wife Malavika Hegde and two sons.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ashes 2019 | In Numbers: How Cricket's Oldest Rivalry Has Unfolded
- Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Remembers Late Boyfriend After Attending Friend's Wedding
- Romanian Bowler's Weird Action in European Cricket League Leaves Social Media in Splits
- Ashes 2019 | Australians Being Nice to You is Weird: Stokes
- Black Shark 2 Pro With Snapdragon 855+, 12GB RAM, 4,000mAh Battery Goes Official