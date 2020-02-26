In Midnight Hearing, High Court Tells Police to Ensure Safe Passage, Treatment of Injured in Delhi Violence

New Delhi: In a midnight hearing, the Delhi High Court directed police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment for those injured in the violence over the amended citizenship law.

The hearing took place at the residence of Justice S Murlidhar on an urgent plea seeking safe passage for the injured to medical institutions with adequate facilities.

The Bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Anup J Bhambhani directed the Delhi Police to deploy all resources to ensure this.

The Bench also called for a compliance report, including information about the injured and the treatment offered to them. The matter will now be heard on Wednesday at 2.15pm.

The Bench said the order be communicated to the medical superintendents of the Guru Tegh Bahadur and Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospitals in Delhi.

Communal violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi has claimed 18 lives as police struggle to check the rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops, pelting stones and thrashing people.

(With PTI inputs)

