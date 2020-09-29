In Movie-like Operation, 17-year-old Odisha Girl Rescued from UP's Kanpur

A 17-year-old girl of Odisha's Kalahandi district was rescued from Kanpur station in Uttar Pradesh and the alleged trafficker, a woman from West Bengal, was arrested in a multi-state operation that was no less than a thriller flick. Sangita Malakar (27), a resident of Nadia in West Bengal, and the girl from Dharamgarh became friends on social media, police said on Tuesday.

They got emotionally involved over a period of time and subsequently went into a relationship, an officer said. The girl went missing on September 17, following which her parents lodged a complaint, said Chandra Sekhar Sabar, the inspector in-charge of Dharamgarh police station.

The Cyber Cell of the police tracked the mobile phone of the girl and located it to Nadia. A police team from Dharamgarh then went to Nadia but the woman and the girl were already on the way to Jaipur in Rajasthan on a train, the officer said.

The team then informed the Railway Protection Force(RPF), which detained them at Kanpur on September 27. They were brought back to Dharamgarh on Monday, he said.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the woman was planning to trafficked her, and force her into prostitution, Sabar said. The girl has been sent home, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.