In MP, Kamal Nath's 'Spiritual Department' Replaces Shivraj Chouhan's Happiness
The Congress had promised to form a spiritual department before last month's Assembly elections.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath. (Image: PTI)
Bhopal: The new Madhya Pradesh government headed by the Congress’ Kamal Nath on Saturday said that it is going to create an Adhyatmik Vibhag (spiritual department) by merging several existing departments.
The Congress had promised to form such a department before the last month's Assembly elections. The 'Anand Vibhag' (Department of Happiness) set up by the previous chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a first in the country, would be incorporated into the new department.
"The proposed Adhyatmik Vibhag (Spiritual Department) going to be formed by merging Dharmik Nyas Evam Dharmasv Department (Religious Trust and Endowment Department), Anand Vibhag (Happiness Department) in addition to the Directorate of Religious Trust and Endowment, Madhya Pradesh Teerth Evam Mela Pradhikaran and Rajya Anand Sansthan," the chief minister's office tweeted.
In a bid to woo Hindu voters, the Congress, in its manifesto, had also promised to promote Sanskrit, develop a "Ram path", the route which as per the mythology Lord Ram had taken during his exile; and set up cow shelters.
