In MP, Woman Kills Step-daughter, Son; Police Suspect She Poisoned, Stabbed Minors

A woman allegedly poisoned and stabbed her stepson and daughter to death on Wednesday in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district.

According to Madhya Pradesh Police, the murder of brother and sister occurred in the Sapa Pahad area of the district.

According to a senior officer stationed at Datia district police headquarters said, “The bodies of minors were recovered from their house in Sapa Pahad area. We have registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unknown persons.”

The officer further said that they have seized the bodies and have sent them for postmortem. “The postmortem report will confirm the causes of the death, and we have collected forensic and other evidence from the crime scene,” added the officer.

According to the police officer, prima facie it seems the two minors aged seven and 12 years were poisoned and then stabbed to death. The deceased have been identified as Arnab, 7, and Jahnvi.

The officer added, “The bodies were first seen by the father, Arvind Prajapati, of the minors. They were his children from his first wife.”

“We suspect Arvind’s second wife Jyoti Maurya has killed the minors. We have detained her and are questioning,” added the officer.

The officer further said that Arvind is a daily wage labourer. “Arvind told us that he had gone to work and when he returned home for lunch, to his shock he found his children lying dead in a pool of blood,” added the officer.

“Jyoti during interrogation told us that she also left the house for Indergarh an hour after Arvind left and has no involvement in the murder,” added the officer.

In another incident, the body of an elderly person was found on the railway track near Chirula railway station. The Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered a case of unnatural death. The deceased has been identified as Ram Kamria, 50, a resident of Nav Road. According to local police, several criminal cases are lodged against the deceased.

