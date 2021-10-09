In MP's Dhar, Woman Brutally Beaten, Stripped, for Alleged Involvement in Witchcraft

A woman was brutally beaten up on suspicion of being involved in witchcraft in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district. Post the assault, she was stripped naked and dragged on the road. Taking cognizance of this severe offence, the police have registered a case against the four accused, including the people who made the video go viral on the internet.

This incident happened on the night of October 5 in the Mandvi village. SP Aditya Pratap Singh said that as soon as the incident came to light, the Manawar police station took immediate action and registered a case against four people named Uday, Lalu, Santosh and Ragaliya under various sections. Of these, Lalu, Uday and Ragaliya have been arrested, while Santosh is absconding.

According to sources, some family members of the accused used to fall ill very often. They did not recover despite treatment. Meanwhile, someone spread rumours about the victim woman being a witch and being responsible for the poor health of the accused’s family members. Following rumours, the four entered the woman’s house on the night of 5 October and attacked her viciously, tearing off her clothes and beating her mercilessly. The four also reportedly beat up anyone who tried to help her.

A few days ago, in a similar incident, villagers in Kundi beat up a couple for eloping. They were made to wear car tyres and paraded around the village. Five people were booked in the case. Three people have been arrested, while two are still at large.

