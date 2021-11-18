In MP's Indore, Mentally Challenged Woman Thrashed on Suspicion of Child Theft

A mentally challenged woman was thrashed by a mob on the suspicion of child theft in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. According to reports, the woman, a resident of Khargone, picked up a two-and-a-half-year-old child from the Krishnabagh colony last Monday afternoon and started walking. The elder brother of the child, according to police, raised an alarm, following which the woman left the child and ran away.

The following day, though, the woman was seen wearing the same saree and that’s when people got hold of her, tied her to the pole and thrashed her. The local police reached the spot and controlled the mob somehow. The police have registered a case against the attackers and started their investigation into the matter. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV installed in the area.

The injured woman was taken to the hospital in the police jeep and was admitted there.

Vijay Nagar police station, TI Tehzeeb Qazi said, “This mentally ill woman is undergoing treatment now. The woman is a Khargone area resident and lives with her husband. She has four daughters. Her husband and in-laws used to harass her for not giving birth to a son causing immense damage to her mental condition.”

Similar cases of mob assaulting the alleged child thieves have been reported from many states of the country. Earlier, such incidents have come to light from Jharkhand, Maharashtra and UP.

