In MP's Jabalpur, 35-year-old Kills Sister-in-law, Stabs Wife, Then Hangs Himself

A 35-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur first strangled his sister-in-law to death, stabbed his wife, and then hanged himself, police said. The man was identified as Mahendra Patel, and authorities said he took the extreme step due to frequent squabbles in his family. The incident took place in Kanjai village of Gosalpur area, around 50 km from the district headquarters. Police said the deceased’s wife Nandini (32) is critical.

Sihora Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Shrutkirti Somvanshi said they had received information about a murder and a suicide in Kanjai village on Thursday afternoon. Town Inspector Sanjay Bhalawi rushed his team to the house and found Mahendra hanging from the ceiling, and his wife Nandini lying in a pool of blood. Police also found a kitchen knife from the spot.

Somvanshi said they found the body of a woman, identified as Roshni, the 24-year-old wife of Mahendra’s younger brother Keshav Patel, in the other room. It was later found out that Keshav and Roshni had married just four months ago.

Police also recovered a suicide note allegedly written by Mahendra. According to authorities, the 35-year-old held himself responsible for the turn of events, saying he had gotten fed up with frequent fights with his wife. Even on the day of the incident, there was a squabble between Mahendra and his wife, and when Roshni tried to intervene, Mahendra strangled her to death in a fit of rage and attacked his wife with a kitchen knife. Thinking both of them were dead, Mahendra then hanged himself.

During the preliminary investigation, police were told that Mahendra and Keshav had a good rapport, and used to sit for drinks in the house. Keshav’s wife Roshni, however, did not like this, leading to numerous fights. Mahendra’s wife Nandini also used to taunt him which eventually led to the unfortunate incident.

