In MP’s Panna, 4 Labourers Find 7 Diamonds Worth Lakhs in Mine

Four labourers reportedly found seven precious diamonds while working in the Krishna Kalyanpur Putli mines in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district. The price of these diamonds is said to be in lakhs. One of the labourers found the biggest diamond of 13.54 carats. The diamonds have been deposited to the diamond office and will be auctioned soon.

According to reports, two labourers found three big diamonds in a single day, while two others found four small ones. All the diamonds were found in the same mine area and have been deposited at the diamond office.

Anupam Singh, an official at the diamond office, said that farmer Mulayam Singh Gaur, a resident of Rahunia village, has found the biggest diamond of 13.54 carats which has a huge market price.

Apart from Mulayam Singh, Rohit Yadav, a resident of NMDC Colony of Panna, has also found two diamonds — one 6 carats 8 cents gym quality, while the other 4.68 carats. Besides, Sharda Vishwakarma, a resident of Shivrajpur, has found two small diamonds.

Mulayam Singh said, “I am very happy to get these precious diamonds, my strapped condition will improve to a greater extent. I have been lucky to find these diamonds."

Anupam Singh Parkhi said that the diamonds deposited by farmers and labourers will be sold in an auction. After the sale, the Madhya Pradesh government will charge 10% royalty and the remaining amount will be handed to poor labourers.

The price of a 13.54-carat diamond is being said to be more than Rs 60 lakh. However, this is only an estimated amount. The actual price will be known only after the auction.

