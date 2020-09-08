In Remote MP Village, School Teachers Use Loudspeakers to Air Lessons amid Covid-19

Teachers of a school situated in a remote tribal village in Harrai block's Kothiya, around 70km from Chhindwara district headquarters, are employing loudspeakers to teach children amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The teachers devised this unique way as most children in the area do not have access to smartphones for e-learning or radio sets.

In Kothiya in Harrai block, out of 125 students enrolled at the Jan Shiksha Kendra, a primary and middle school, only 48 had smartphones. The remaining 77 had no access to internet facilities.

Against this backdrop, a team led by the District Project Coordinator (DPC) GL Sahu, and other support staff, came up with this effective strategy to ensure that the children's studies are not affected amid the pandemic. The school's headmaster Prakash Dehariya and teachers DR Dhurve and Vilasrao Bende submitted a proposal before the Gram Samiti and began conducting classes through loudspeakers.

"We are delighted that we could use alternative means to reach out to the deprived kids through our teaching amid coronavirus and we also take regular feedback from students and their families about the learning, " Headmaster Prakash Dehariya said.

The teachers ensure that radio broadcast of Rajya Shiksha Kendra's learning-based programmes is being done in the village with the help of loudspeakers so that students are able to catch up on their lessons. The kids were also assigned homework through the radio programme and local teachers later visited their homes to assess the work.

District Education Officer (DEO) Arvind Chorgade told News18 in a telephonic conversation that despite resource constraints, the teachers were coming up with innovative ways to help children in these tough times.

The Madhya Pradesh government has not yet allowed schools to re-open in view of the coronavirus situation in the state, however, the administration has permitted the teachers to continue teaching the students through online classes and radio programmes.