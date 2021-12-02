In MP’s Sidhi, Mother Chases Leopard, Saves Her 6-Year-Old Son

A mother ran for almost a kilometre and chased away a leopard, who had picked up her six-year-old son in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi. The mother, identified as Kiran Bega, was working at around 7 in the evening while her husband Shankar Bega was out for some work. The leopard attacked Kiran and picked her 6-year-old son, who was sitting beside her.

But the courageous mother did not give up and decided to run behind the man-eater, who was forced to leave the toddler and save his own life. The mother-child sustained some injuries in the incident and they were taken to Kusmi Government Hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred in the Sanjay Tiger Buffer Zone in the Barijharia village of the Tomsar Range, which is surrounded by forests and hilly areas.

Speaking to the media, Kiran said, “I saw the leopard picking up my son. I quickly ran after the leopard and chased for about 1 km. The leopard was holding my son in the mouth. I started throwing sticks on the leopard while chasing. That maneater had to leave my child in between and escape as many people came out of their houses hearing my voice. I had to show courage otherwise I would have never got my child back.”

The leopard even tried to attack the woman but couldn’t do much since the villagers also started making noise and chased away the animal.

After receiving the information, the Sanjay Tiger Reserve Forest Department quickly sent a team and all the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

