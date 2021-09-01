In Mumbai, 9 People Murder 18-year-old After Mistaking Him For Someone Else

In a shocking incident of road rage and misidentification, an 18-year-old boy was brutally murdered in broad daylight by nine people in Maharashtra’s Palghar on Tuesday. According to Palghar Police, nine youths attacked the 18-year-old boy at the Mira Road area in Virar. A case was filed later by the victim’s family against unknown persons at the Kashmira police station.

The murdered youth has been identified as one Shubham Bhuvad, a resident of Mira road. The deceased’s body has been sent for postmortem.

The police described the incident as a case of road rage and misidentification after eight people, who were arrested, confessed that they mistakenly killed the youth, believing him to be someone else. A senior police officer, stationed at the Kashmira police station, added that during the investigation the police learnt that another youth wearing the same red-colour t-shirt had rammed one of the accused’s car.

“There was a verbal spat after the accident, and the youth wearing the same colour t-shirt left the accident site. One of the accused, whose car was dashed, came back with his eight friends and attacked the victim with rods and batons,” added police.

“The youth, due to fatal blows with rods and batons, died due to profuse bleeding. We are waiting for the autopsy report to learn the cause of death of the youth,” said Palghar Police.

The police said that one person is still at large.

The police further said that the youths, after hitting the boy, realised that the victim, who was waiting for his friend, was someone else, and not the person who had hit their car. “Upon realising, they nine escaped from the incident site,” said police.

The boy died of profusely bleeding, he was rushed to a government hospital for treatment but was declared dead.

“Upon learning about the incident, a special team was formed to nab the youth’s attackers. With the help of CCTV footage, we detained a few youths. The youths confessed to committing the crime and named others involved in the crime. With the addresses provided by the arrested, eight people were arrested in connection to the murder,” said Palghar Police.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here