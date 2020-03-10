In Mumbai, Athawale's 'Go Corona' Chant With Monks to Tackle Outbreak Goes Viral
The video was reportedly shot at Gateway of India on February 20 during a prayer session to stop the spread of the coronavirus in China.
File photo of Union minister Ramdas Athawale.
Mumbai: A video of Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Tang Guocai and Buddhist monks chanting 'Go corona, go corona' at a prayer meet has gone viral on social media.
The novel coronavirus, which was first detected in China's Wuhan city in December, has since spread to several countries, including India, and killed over 3,000 and shaved off several billion dollars from the world economy.
