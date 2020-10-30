In Mumbai But No Face Mask or Money to Pay Fine? Get Ready to Sweep Roads

Mumbai, Oct 29: Next time if you are caught without a face mask in public in Mumbai, get ready to sweep roads as part of community service if you fail to pay fine to the city civic body.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is making violators do community service in the form of sweeping roads if they are reluctant to pay Rs 200 as fine for not wearing masks in public places, according to civic officials.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, authorities have made wearing of face masks mandatory in public to curb the spread of the infection. The K-West civic ward, which includes areas like Andheri West, Juhu and Varsova, has already made several violators sweep roads for an hour to deter people from roaming around without a mask, Vishwas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner (K-West ward), said.