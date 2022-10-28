In Mumbai, UK Foreign Secy Extends Condolences to 26/11 Terror Attack Victims, Says ‘Must Remain United’

Remembering the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, United Kingdom Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Friday extended his condolences to them and their families during his visit to Mumbai. He also vowed to prevent such acts of terror from happening again, an ANI report said.

“Today we remember the 166 people who were killed when terrorists attacked Mumbai in 2008 and the countless others who were injured in that attack. I express my deepest condolences to the victims and their families,” said Cleverly.

Cleverly was attending the United Nations Security Council special meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai when expressed his deepest condolences.

“This morning reminds us of the human cost and global impact of terrorism. It reminds us why we must remain united and steadfast in our efforts to defeat it,” he added.

Ever since Indian-origin British leader Rishi Sunak took charge as the Prime Minister of UK, this is the first high-level visit from a UK official to India. Cleverly spoke on behalf of UK and condemned terrorism. “We will work with India, our international friends and partners to try and prevent an attack like we saw in Mumbai from happening again.”

Highlighting the fact that terrorists still continue to get financial resources to maintain their organizational functions, Cleverly emphasized depriving terrorists of funds.

(With ANI Inputs)

