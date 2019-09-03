In Mumbai's Bandra, A Python Came for 'Darshan' at Ganesh Chaturthi Pandal

With Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in full swing, devotees in large numbers visited pandals to seek blessings of Bappa. However, seems like it was not just humans who were happy to visit the pandals to worship Lord Ganesha. Last week, a community Ganesh pandal had an unexpected guest when it was being set up at Kherwadi in Bandra (east). The guest was a python, slithering amid a tuft of ropes. The incident took place on Thursday, August 28.

The kids playing around the venue were the first one to saw the ‘rope’ slithering around. However, it was later realized that what appears to be a rope is a python. The incident led to much chaos and excitement in and around the area.

Aniket Vengurlekar, part of the organising team at the pandal at Kherwadi, told The Times of India, “The python possibly slithered out due to the noise around.” The incident took place when the last minute preparations were on full swing.

To rescue the python, the area locales tried contacting the control room. One of them contacted his nephew, police constable Yogesh Satam. Satam’s associate from Bandra, Hritik Sawant (19) reached the spot on time and made sure to keep the python away from the crowd. The police constable, who caught snake, reached the spot 40-minute later. He rescued the python and released it into its natural habitat.

Meanwhile, the area locales did not go around the snake and kept an eye on his movement. “The snake did not leave the spot and coiled around in a corner,” said Vengurlekar.

