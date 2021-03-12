In Mumbai's Neighbourhood, 49 School Students Test Covid +ve Day After Shocking Latur Hostel Infections

Forty nine students of a school in Maharashtra’s Palghar, 116km from Mumbai, have tested positive for coronavirus. The children are from a tribal residential school.

According to information, the positive cases were found when the administration got all the students tested after three were found to have been infected by the virus. Those who have symptoms have been moved to hospital. Rest in quarantine facility, officials said.

This comes day after 44 students residing in a hostel in MIDC area near Latur city tested Covid-19 positive. Last month, 47 other students from the same hostel were found infected, a health official said.

The hostel is located near an English-medium school on the outskirts of the city. This hostel provides accommodation to students between Class 8 and 10, the official said. “After testing positive, these students were moved to a local quarantine centre, where they are being treated,” he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 146 people tested coronavirus positive in Latur district during the day, officials said. Of these, 91 are residents of areas located within the the Latur Municipal Corporation limits.