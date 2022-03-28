In Nashik, Human Remains Found in Two Drums Inside Shop Shut For 15 Years

Eight human ears, brains, eyes, and remains of facial parts were recovered from a shop in the basement of a building located in the Mumbai Naka area of Maharashtra’s Nashik, the police informed on Monday.

The police investigated the area on the complaints of residents, who alerted the police about a foul smell emanating from the shop, which had persistently remained shut for the last 15 years.

A police official, speaking to News18, said, “We found two drums inside the shop. When they were opened, human remains were found in them. Among them were human skulls. There were eyes, ears and some other parts of the face. After this, we immediately started the investigation by calling a forensic team on the spot. The recovered human remains have been handed to the forensic team.”

Meanwhile, officials of the Mumbai Naka police station said, “Human organs were kept preserved in chemicals. We also came to know that the person who owns the shop is also a father to two sons who are doctors. They might have preserved human organs here for their studies or work."

When police, during the investigation, spoke to the shop owner, who said that he did not know anything about the human remains.

Details will be revealed only after the completion of the investigation. The Crime Branch of Nashik Police is tasked with investigating the entire case.

