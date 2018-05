In No Position to Release Cauvery Water to Tamil Nadu, Can't Obey Supreme Court: Karnataka Govt

The Karnataka government said it was not in a position to release Cauvery river water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu even as the Supreme Court on Thursday sought to know the quantum of water that can be spared."There is a total of nine tmc water in all the four" reservoirs coming under the Cauvery basin. That 9 tmc water is not enough for our drinking needs and crops. We have shortage," Water Resources Minister M B Patil said.In a video message shared with media on Thursday, he said, "in this circumstance we cannot obey on Thursday's Supreme Court's" order, as we don't have water. We will inform the supreme court about availability"of water currently and our needs.""Even if we want to release we don't have water. We have shortage," he added.During the hearing on Thursday, the court first asked Karnataka to release 4 tmcft water by May 8, then asked it to release 2 tmcft water and at the end, ordered it to apprise the bench as to how much water can be released."Stating that he was in touch with the legal team, the minister said "we will bring to notice..it cannot be" implemented. We don't have water..."The Centre was on Thursday rapped by the apex court for failing to finalise the draft Cauvery management scheme.It was also flayed by Tamil Nadu for its alleged "partisan" attitude to favour Karnataka by citing the poll campaign in that state for the delay.