In Noida, Dancing Baraat and Groom Fall into a Drain as Bridge Caves in

The incident occurred around 9:30 pm when the baraat (groom’s wedding procession) was dancing on a small bridge at Hoshiyarpur village in Noida’s Sector 52 when it suddenly collapsed.

News18.com

Updated:February 10, 2019, 11:53 PM IST
Representative Image. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: A wedding procession in Noida met with an accident after 15 people, including the groom, fell into a drain on Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 9:30 pm when the baraat (groom’s wedding procession) was dancing on a small bridge at Hoshiyarpur village in Noida’s Sector 52 when it suddenly collapsed, reported the Hindustan Times.

The suspension bridge, which connected the wedding banquet hall’s gate to its lawn, was built over a drain.

Two children, aged below 8 years, were also hurt in the accident and rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment.

The incident sparked a frenzy and it was only after the owner of the banquet hall paid Rs 3 lakh in cash to the bride’s family that the wedding resumed.

The groom was a 35-year-old businessman from Ghaziabad, and the bride a 32-year-old resident of Delhi.

According to the onlookers, the groom and his baraat had been dancing for over 10 minutes on the bridge while others walked across it to reach the lawn.

The wedding venue had no alternate exits than the bridge.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
