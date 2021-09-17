In North Bengal, Cases of Viral Fever, Dengue On the Rise

The cases of viral fever and dengue are slowly rising in West Bengal, especially the northern part. According to reports, there is a lot of patient-related pressure on North Bengal health infrastructure, including the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital and the Siliguri District Hospital.
Health officials are struggling to cope with the increased demand for beds, according to reports. Many children have been infected with scrub typhus and dengue. However, there’s one positive that nobody has tested positive for Covid-19 so far.
The number of patients is also increasing in the block and rural hospitals in the hilly areas of the district. Of the six children infected with the scrub typhus, three have been discharged. One is currently under treatment at the Medical College.
On September 17, six more children were admitted to the medical children’s ward of North Bengal Medical College with a fever, the nature of which has not been determined yet. Super Sanjay Mallick said that a team of experts has already been formed.
The number of child patients suffering from fever is increasing, say reports. Blood samples from ten children have been sent to the lab. According to sources in the hospital, one of them was infected with the influenza B virus and six with the Respiratory Syncytial Virus.
