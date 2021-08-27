In North Bengal, Elephant Wreaks Havoc, Destroys Shops and Farmlands

Elephants are once again on a rampage in Bankura, West Bengal. On Thursday night, a herd of elephants suddenly entered the forest of Vrindavanpur, situated in the Beliatore range. The elephants then targetted the doors and shutters, breaking into the shops and creating mayhem.

On August 19, the herd wandered into the Sonamukhi area of Bankura in search of food. A little later, the herd separated into groups and twelve elephants appeared in the Borojora Range. Of these elephants, three managed to wander off and lost their way. On Friday, early in the morning, a stray elephant suddenly appeared in the Sagarakata area of the Beliatore range. In the search for food, the elephant targetted four shops — one after the other, broke the doors and took the edibles kept in the shop.

The elephant left a trail of destruction, destroying vegetation and farmland on its path. Needless to say, a lot of farmers suffered heavy losses because of the havoc wreaked by the tusker. Despite repeated demands from the residents of the nearby villages, the forest department is turning a blind eye to their suffering and refusing to make arrangements to prevent the elephants from straying into human habitation and pay appropriate compensation to the ones suffering losses.

The Forest Department officials say that they are not going to use the Hula Party to chase away elephants because of the pending wages to labourers involved in these Hula Parties. However, they claim, compensation is being provided to the victims as per the government rules.

