In North Bengal, People Charged Rs 200 to Rs 400 for COVID-19 Vaccine Slot

Some rather disturbing news has surfaced from West Bengal, fraudsters are allegedly selling COVID-19 vaccine slots in North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. They are charging people anywhere between Rs 200 and Rs 400 for a slot in the vaccination queue.

The worst hit in this scam are the daily wagers who are leaving their work and standing in the queue. In fact, it has been reported that people in north Bengal start lining up at 3 am in the hospital and then their turn to get vaccinated comes around 12 pm. Amidst this, there are reports that some employees of the hospital could also be involved in this illegal activity.

Dr Sandeep Sengupta, Dean of the Medical College, said he hasn’t received any complaint regarding such activity. Sengupta said he will take action and will not allow such malpractices. “Such acts will not be tolerated when ordinary people are rushing for vaccinations and waking up at night to get a shot. The immunization program will continue in accordance with the government rules,” he added

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has extended the coronavirus restrictions till August 31. However, the Mamata Banarjee government has made some relaxations in the lockdown due to the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases. Initially, the night curfew in the state was imposed between 9 pm and 5 am but after relaxation the same has been scheduled between 11 pm and 5 am. The local trains in the state will not run before August 31 while swimming pools and auditoriums have been given permission to run on 50% capacity.

