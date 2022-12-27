CHANGE LANGUAGE
In NYE Spirit: Himachal's Eateries, Shops to Stay Open 24x7, Manali Gears Up for Carnival
1-MIN READ

In NYE Spirit: Himachal’s Eateries, Shops to Stay Open 24x7, Manali Gears Up for Carnival

By: Swati Bhan

Edited By: Manjiri Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 21:09 IST

Chandigarh, India

CM Sukhu also urged tourists to adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour.

CM Sukhu also urged tourists to adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour. (File)

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu following requests from some MLAs. The CM said the decision had been taken keeping in view of the ongoing tourist season

Taking note of the huge tourist influx, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided that all restaurants, dhabas, tea stalls and eateries will remain open around-the-clock till January 2.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu following requests from some MLAs. The CM said the decision had been taken keeping in view of the ongoing tourist season. He said the government may consider continuing this arrangement provided the owners of these establishments maintain proper law and order.

Sukhu also urged the tourists to adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour keeping in view the impending situation in some countries.

Despite Covid fears following an outbreak in China, Himachal has witnessed a huge tourist rush as a run-up to the New Year’s Eve.

In one of the most sought-after destinations, Manali, the district administration has divided tourist the district into eight sectors to maintain law and order.

The Manali winter carnival is scheduled from January 2 to 6 with local administration expecting huge tourist influx in the coming days.

DC Ashutosh Garg said, “Adequate police force will be deployed in all sectors along with 30 Home Guard jawans. If snowfall occurs during this period, the National Highways Authority of India and Public Works Department officials have been asked to be prepared to clear snow and restore the road for traffic at the earliest to prevent skidding of vehicles on Rangri Road and its nearby areas. The BRO officials have also been asked to be prepared to maintain the road from Manali to Marhi.”

