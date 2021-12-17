In Official Reply, Yogi Govt Says 'No Death Due to Oxygen Shortage During 2nd Wave', Draws Oppn Ire

The Uttar Pradesh government in an official reply has said that there were zero deaths due to oxygen shortage in the state during the second wave of coronavirus.

UP health minister Jai Pratap Singh in a written reply to a question in state legislative council has said that there had been zero deaths during the second wave of corona in the state.

The UP Health Minister was replying to a question asked by Congress MLC Deepak Singh during the question hour. The answer by Jai Pratap Singh also stated that the death certificates of more than 20,000 people had no mention of reason as ‘death due to oxygen shortage’.

Meanwhile, attacking the Yogi Adityanath government, Bahujan Samaj Party national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra tweeted and asked if the BJP’s intention was really honest. The BSP leader also tweeted a hashtag saying that BJP has failed on every issue. “Kya sach me Inki soch Imandar aur Kaam Damdar hai?” tweeted Satish Chandra Mishra.

On the other hand, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted a video on the issue showing people running around for oxygen. The Congress leader has also tagged UP CM Yogi Adityanath and UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh and asked them if there really was no shortage of oxygen.

Earlier on Friday, the SP Chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav while speaking to media had said, “The government says that there was no shortage of oxygen during the second wave of corona. We all know what the situation was in reality.” The issue is now snowballing as major opposition parties have attacked the government at a time when assembly elections were due in less than three months.

