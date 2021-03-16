In One of South Kashmir's Longest Encounters, Rawalpora Villagers Lose Hearth and Lifelong Savings

A portion of this village that lies on a perch next to the big mosque and vast orchards has turned into a mound of torn-down houses. Mangled pieces of tin, wood and chipped bricks are scattered all around, a day after south Kashmir witnessed one of the longest and gruelling encounters in years.

And like many encounters between security forces and militants, the end result is familiar — unsuspecting residents have lost their hearths and life-long savings.

At the end of the three-day encounter at Rawalpora on Monday night, police said two top operatives of Jaish-e-Mohammad were killed. It said the killing of Vilayat Lone alias Sajad Afghani and Jehangir Sofi is a big success considering they were trying to woo young boys into militancy. Police claimed it recovered US-made M-4 carbine, supposedly used for sniping, and an AK rifle and other ammunition. Six houses, a cowshed and livestock perished in the gunbattle.

(Image credit: Qayoom Khan)

According to embittered villagers, had the security forces been a little circumspect, the damage could been avoided or minimised, a charge refuted by police who said they had given the militants a chance to lay down arms and surrender. In its statement, police said they gave the militants the option to surrender twice in the last three days. On the first day of the encounter and the second time, when they cornered Afghani on third day.

Meanwhile, villagers were anguished at the wanton destruction upon reaching the spot. “Everything has been burnt down. We are left with nothing but only the clothes that we were wearing that fateful day,” cried Nusrat, who lives with her mother and three siblings in a house that has been broken from the centre and has been left with only stairs, its roof flung to all four sides.

“We are without any shelter now and have nowhere to go. We cannot raise the house again. We don’t have a breadwinner,” she said. “We are orphans. Who will help us?” she said.

Villagers said on Saturday evening when police, Army and CRPF ringed the cluster of the houses, indiscriminate firing broke out in the area. “We were dumbfounded. Whenever firing would pause, we were told by security forces to rush out of the houses.”

(Image credit: Qayoom Khan)

A youth who did not want to identify himself said some soldiers took 10 to 15 youth with them asking them to search the houses.

“They told us to guide them and took us from one house to another. We were made to walk ahead and the soldiers were following us. When we carried out searches in our homes and told them there was no one in the house, they asked us to stay in one room of the last house,” he said. “As we were kept there, heavy firing started. For the next 12 hours, we could not move. It appeared the house was shaking to every gunfire and explosion. This continued for hours. We knelt down in the room and lay there. It was in the morning that we were taken out,” he said.

“We had barely settled down when we saw smoke billowing out the house. Soon it spread to other houses.”

Elderly Ghulam Ahmed Lone said on Saturday night, soldiers asked him to take out his family from the house amid a barrage of firing. “We moved out and stayed with our relatives, but on our return, we found everything reduced to rubble and charcoal. My decades of hard work lies here,” he said, pointing to a bowl of burnt pulses.

Lone said it will take a lot of time to reconcile about the loss. “All our household goods are charred. Our cow and three sheep have also burnt in the blaze,” the distraught old man told News 18.

Shamim Ahmad Lone said his house was searched on the night of the encounter and on finding nothing, he and his family were disallowed to save valuables and documents from the house.

A bitter Nusrat said she could even not save the books and certificates of her brother and sisters. “We lost jewellery of my sister in the fire too,” she said.

As per police records, Wani was active since September 2020 and involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities.

During the encounter, three houses caught fire and a group of miscreants tried to disrupt the operation and created law and order problem near the encounter site during which some miscreants were also injured, the statement said. However, to track the other hiding terrorists, cordon and search operation in the area is underway, the statement added.

On Monday, police and Army were able to track down Afghani after persisting with the cordon. In the firing, Afghani was finally killed, not far away from his house. One of the burnt houses belonged to his father and uncle, residents said.