'In Our Duty, Every Life Matters': Robbery Accused Falls Into Well While Trying to Flee, Saved by Cop

Constable Shivakumar was rewarded by the city police commissioner for rescuing the accused. (Twitter/@DCPNEBCP)

Constable Shivakumar of Yelahanka police station climbed down the well using a rope and rescued the accused in the night amid heavy rains.

A robbery accused was rescued by a police constable after the former fell into a well while trying to evade the police. The police constable, Shivakumar, was rewarded by the city police commissioner on Monday after he rescued the accused who tried to flee following a robbery attempt.

The alleged robbery took place on October 3 around 3.50pm in Maruthi Nagar. The complainant, Reddy Shekar, was on his two-wheeler when he was stopped and robbed of his gold, mobile phone and Rs 3,000.

Based on CCTV footage from the surrounding areas, police narrowed down on the accused in Govindapura, who then escaped to Thoppur village of Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu. While two were nabbed, a third one fled, falling into a well on October 7.

Constable Shivakumar of Yelahanka police station climbed down the well using a rope and rescued the accused in the night amid heavy rains. The accused was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

“The constable risked his life not to catch a criminal but to save a life. We safeguard the right to life," said CK Baba, DCP, North East Bengaluru.

Tweeting about the incident, Baba said “Constitution states Right to life & we safeguard it. In our duty Every life matters.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

first published:October 12, 2021, 08:35 IST