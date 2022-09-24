In Pan-India Crackdown on Child Pornography Online, CBI Raids 56 Locations in 20 States

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday carried out searches at 56 locations in 20 states in connection with two cases of circulation of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) online as part of Operation ‘Megha Chakra’, top officials told CNN-News18.

The searches were based on inputs from Interpol Singapore and intelligence obtained during last year’s Operation Carbon, conducted against peddlers of CSAM on the Internet using cloud storage.

The operation is targeted at cloud storage facilities used by the peddlers to circulate audio-visuals of illicit sexual activities with minors, thus earning the code ‘Megha Chakra’. The agency, being the first one to set up a cyber-crime unit, has hit CSAM peddlers across India, an official said.

