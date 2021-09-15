2 Haryana Men Kill Friend, Throw Body in Ditch, Then Try to Crush Cops Under Wheel

A young man was killed over a dispute of Rs 5.5 lakh and his body was thrown into a deep trench at Morni Road in Haryana’s Panchkula district. Not just that, when the police tried to apprehend the murderers, they attempted to run over the police personnel as well. The deceased has been identified as Rajeev Saini, 34, of Saidapur village in Dera Bassi.

The police have kept the body in the mortuary of the general hospital in sector 6. On Tuesday evening, the police arrested the murder accused Gurwinder and Jaspal.

ASI Pradeep Kumar said, “On Monday night, I was on patrol with my team. We saw a car heading to Morni Road from Nada Sahib. There were two men inside it. Both of them claimed to have come to visit the place. While the home guard Mahaveer of our team was clicking pictures of the car, they tried to crush it by reversing the vehicle.”

According to the local police, the car of the accused, as they tried to escape from the crime spot, lost control, and to prevent it from falling into the ditch, the driver turned it in another direction. The car rammed a wall following which the two murderers fled the spot.

After they escaped from the crime spot, police noticed some bloodstains on the road. Already suspicious of men, the police searched around the area and a dead body was found lying in the ditch. The Chandi Mandir police station in charge reached the spot on receiving the information.

According to Rajeev’s mother, he used to work in a factory but it was shut down due to the crisis after the novel coronavirus pandemic. Rajeev wanted to go to Canada in search of a job, her mother added.

