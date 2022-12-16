'In Papers for a Day': CM Nitish's 'Morbi' Jibe Amid Attack Over 54 Deaths in Bihar Hooch Tragedy

The death toll in the hooch tragedy in Bihar’s Saran district rose to over 50, but remain lower than the official count shared by officials. Politics has now taken centre stage even as families mourn the loss of their loved ones.

The BJP - a former ally of the ruling JDU government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar – staged a massive protest over the spurious liquor deaths, demanding justice from the ruling government. The opposition in the state has also claimed that ‘blood is on Nitish Kumar’s hands directly.’

BJP’s Aurangabad MP Sushil Kumar Singh termed the hooch tragedy deaths as “mass murder” and held the Bihar government responsible for it.

#WATCH | “No compensation will be given to people who died after drinking…We have been appealing- if you drink, you will die…those who talk in favour of drinking will not bring any good to you…", said CM Nitish Kumar in assembly earlier today.(Source: Bihar Assembly) pic.twitter.com/zquukNtRIA — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2022

The Chief Minister however rubbished such allegations and said the number of deaths due to spurious liquor is lower in the state of Bihar, when compared to other states like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. He also went on to compare the tragedy with that of the Morbi building collapse in Gujarat and alleged that ‘even though so many people died, the news made it to the papers just for a day.’

Addressing the Bihar Assembly, Nitish Kumar also reiterated a statement he made the previous day and said ‘Piyoge to maroge’ – you will die if you drink. The Congress too backed Kumar’s statement.

Meanwhile, the Saran District Magistrate said that action has also been initiated against officials concerned. “We have conducted intensive raids across the district in the last 48 hours and nabbed 126 hooch traders. More than 4,000 litres of illicit liquor have also been seized," the SDM told PTI on Thursday.

The Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar, has however declined to divulge whether the arrested persons included those directly involved in the latest hooch case, saying that “the matter is still under investigation and disclosing much at this stage could hamper the probe".

An SIT consisting of 31 police officials, headed by an additional SP, including three deputy SPs have been set up to crack the case.

Over 50 people died after they allegedly drank liquor that was reportedly stolen from a police station that was seized by the excise department. The police say they have arrested over 80 people and a total of over 460 people have been arrested in the last fortnight over illicit liquor cases, as per sources.

The Nitish Kumar government banned consumption and sale of alcohol in 2016. The state has seen several hooch tragedies since then.

