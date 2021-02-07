News18» News»India»In Photos: Nandadevi Glacier Break in in Uttarakhand Triggers Flash Flood, Over 150 Missing
In Photos: Nandadevi Glacier Break in in Uttarakhand Triggers Flash Flood, Over 150 Missing
Uttarakhand flash flood
Bodies of two workers of NTPC Tapovan and a resident of Chamtoli village have been recovered, while 150 people are still missing as Nandadevi glacier broke in Chamoli's Joshimath, triggering flash flood.
- Last Updated: February 07, 2021, 16:00 IST
[caption id="attachment_3401906" align="alignnone" width="4800"]
A glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected. [/caption]
[caption id="attachment_3401918" align="alignnone" width="4800"]
Damaged dam of the Rishi Ganga Power Project, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected.[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_3401909" align="alignnone" ]
Avalanche after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected.[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_3401915" align="alignnone" ]
Damaged dam of the Rishi Ganga Power Project, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. [/caption]
[caption id="attachment_3401912" align="alignnone" ]
Rescue operation underway after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. [/caption]